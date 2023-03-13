Samp fall to defeat after brave performance

The Blucerchiati put in a spirited display on Sunday evening against Juventus, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to save them from defeat in Turin. After having gone two goals down against the Bianconeri, they showed grit to pull it back to 2-2 before the break. However, it wasn’t to be and two second-half goals from the hosts put the game to bed.

Juventus 4-2 Sampdoria (HT: 2-2)

Scorers: Bremer 11, Rabiot 26, Augello 31, Djuricic 32; Rabiot 65, Soule 95.

Juventus (4-4-1-1): Perin; De Sciglio (Gatti 87), Bremer (Rugani 84), Bonucci (Cuadrado 46), Danilo; Fagioli, Barrenechea (Locatelli 46), Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti (Soule 72); Vlahovic.

Subs not used: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Paredes, Iling-Junior, Compagnon.

Coach: Allegri.

Sampdoria (3-4-2-1): Turk; Gunter, Nuytinck (Paoletti 78), Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Rincon (Malagrida 82), Augello (Murru 73); Leris, Djuricic (Rodriguez 73); Gabbiadini.

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Oikonomou, Sabiri, Quagliarella, Yepes.

Coach: Stankovic.

Referee: Prontera.

Assistants: Costanzo, Passeri.

Fourth official: Rapuano.

VAR: Di Bello.

Assistant VAR: Longo.

Bookings: Rincon 39, Fagioli 59, Locatelli 75.

Added time: 1+5.

Attendance: 35,166.