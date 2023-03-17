U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Technical and tactical drills ahead of Verona

As Sampdoria v Verona draws closer, the Blucerchiati have been working hard at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco. They will host the Gialloblu on Sunday, with the match kicking off at 12:30 CET.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff hosted a morning programme on Friday where the focus was on technical and tactical drills.

Jeison Murillo took part in the whole session. Meanwhile, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Sam Lammers continued with their own individual programmes. Emil Audero received treatment and Ignacio Pussetto worked his rehabilitation.

On Saturday, a final afternoon session is planned before the game.

16 March 2023
15 March 2023
14 March 2023