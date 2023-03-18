Squad of 23 for Hellas game

Dejan Stankovic will have 23 Blucerchiati to choose from for Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off against Hellas Verona.

Tomas Rincon is suspended while Emil Audero, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Sam Lammers and Ignacio Pussetto are also unavailable.

Here is the full squad for the 12:30 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris:

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Günter, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Oikonomou, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Sabiri, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Rodríguez.