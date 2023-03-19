Samp get first home win in 3-1 victory over Verona

The Blucerchiati finally got the result they’ve been fighting for all season at the Ferraris on Sunday, beating fellow relegation rivals Verona 3-1 in a thrilling match.

It was frontman Manolo Gabbiadini who put the hosts ahead on 24 minutes, before striking again ten minutes later with a magnificent long-range effort to send the Blucerchiati in at half-time with a deserved two-goal lead.

After the break, the visitors came out all guns blazing and put the ball in the back of the net twice in quick succession, only to have the VAR judge it offside. They finally got a goal on 88 minutes to make it a nervy end to the game, but as they pressed for the equaliser, Sampdoria struck again, this time through Alessandro Zanoli.

It was a crucial win for the Blucerchiati, who will hope it can kick-start their fightback in the league this season.

For more stats, click here:

SAMPDORIA 3-1 HELLAS VERONA (HT: 2-0)

Goalscorers: Gabbiadini 24, 35; Faraoni, 43; Zanoli 52.

Sampdoria (3-4-2-1): Turk; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Djuricic (Murru 72), Augello; Cuisance (Ilkhan 62), Leris (Murillo 84); Gabbiadini (Rodriguez 84).

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Oikonomou, Sabiri, Quagliarella, Yepes, Malagrida, Paoletti.

Coach: Stankovic.

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipo; Davidowicz, Magnani (Veloso 46), Coppola; Faraoni, Tameze, Duda, Doig (Lasagna 46); Braaf (Kallon 78), Lazovic (Depaoli 68); Djuric (Gaich 38).

Subs not used: Perilli, Toniolo, Zeefuik, Ceccherini, Terracciano, Abildgaard, Cabal, Sulemana.

Coach: Zaffaroni.

Referee: Mariani.

Assistants: Bindoni, Valeriani.

Fourth official: Perenzoni.

VAR: Aureliano.

Assistant VAR: Nasca.

Bookings: Djuricic 42, Nuytinck 83, Zanoli 85.

Added time: 1 + 7.