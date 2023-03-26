Double Sunday session

Sunday was no day of rest for Sampdoria at Bogliasco, as Dejan Stankovic put his players through a demanding double session.

Filip Djuricic, Emihran Ilkhan, Mehdi Leris, Flavio Paoletti, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Tomas Rincon, Martin Turk and Alessandro Zanoli were still absent on international duty.

The squad took part in aerobic and possession exercises in the morning before getting stuck into a high-intensity small-sided match later on in the day.

As for individuals, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Sam Lammers and Harry Winks followed custom schedules. Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued their paths to recovery.

Another double session is in the offing for Monday.