Shooting drills and training matches ahead of Roma

As Dejan Stankovic’s men get ready for Roma at the weekend, the squad completed shooting drills and tactics-focused training matches in their session on Thursday at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco. For those just returning from international duty, their programme also involved gym work and the use of stretch bands.

Tomas Rincon joined the team as planned after returning from his national team, while Abdelhamid Sabiri and Martin Turk were absent due to illness. Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Koray Gunter completed individual training programmes, whereas Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued their rehabilitation work.

A morning session is planned for Friday.