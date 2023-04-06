Possession drills at the Mugnaini

With two days to go until the clash with Cremonese on Saturday at the Ferraris at 16:30 CEST, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a training session on pitch two at the Mugnaini featuring fitness work and possession-based drills, with Jeison Murillo back in training after two days of leave.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Koray Gunter trained separately, while Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued with their recovery programmes.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Friday on the eve of the Cremonese match.