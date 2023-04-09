Stankovic: “A tough blow to take”

Sampdoria were hoping for a very different result against fellow relegation battlers Cremonese on Saturday, falling to defeat having taken the lead twice against the visitors. Coach Dejan Stankovic was bitterly disappointed with the result but praised the performance and spirit of his team. “I have no words. Our players gave everything and did really well. They created chances and were well-organised. The afternoon started so well, with a full stadium, and I’d have never thought it would end like this. It’s a tough blow to take.”