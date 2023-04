Strength work at the Mugnaini ahead of Lecce

Preparations for the weekend trip to Lecce continued in Bogliasco on Thursday.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff oversaw a session based on strength work on the pitch.

As for individuals, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Koray Günter trained separately, while Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued with their recovery programmes.

Another morning session at the Mugnaini is scheduled for Friday.