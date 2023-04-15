Stankovic calls for reaction against Lecce
Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Lecce on Sunday, Dejan Stankovic called on his players to put the disappointment of the last-gasp loss to Cremonese behind them.
“Against Cremonese it was a big blow,” he said at the pre-match press conference.
“Our obligation from here is to perform well for Sampdoria – Sampdoria deserve it. The players are disappointed but they’ve worked well and I expect a group reaction from them.”
The coach added: “Since January we have dropped seven points after 80 minutes. We have to stay focused.
“Lecce are having a good season. They’re always in the game. It will be a good battle.”