Tactical morning session at “Mugnaini”

Sampdoria continues its training for the upcoming match against Spezia scheduled on Friday at “Ferraris”. Andrea Pirlo and his staff focused on tactical adjustments during this morning’s session at “Mugnaini”. Daniele Ghilardi got back to training, while Petar Stojanovic stopped due to a left foot injury sustained during the qualifying matches with Slovenia for Euro 2024.

Exams. Recovery sessions on field for Lorenzo Malagrida, Nicola Murru, and Estanislau Pedrola. Nicola Ravaglia underwent therapy for a left thigh muscular issue; no signs of a lesion were found in today’s exams, but his condition will be reassessed in the upcoming days. Antonio Barreca’s instrumental exams confirmed a minor myofascial strain in the right hamstring; he has already begun therapy and will be reevaluated in ten days.

Final training session. Positive news for Leonardo Benedetti, who completed his rehabilitation program at Isokinetic in Bologna. He will resume training in Bogliasco tomorrow, Thursday, for the afternoon final session and the coach’s press conference scheduled at 13:15.