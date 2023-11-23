23-man squad for Sampdoria v Spezia

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Spezia, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the “Ferraris” (20.30 CET) and valid as 14th Serie BKT 2023/24 match.

Goalkeepers: Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders: A. Conti, Costantino, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Langella, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen Girelli, Kasami, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.



Forwards: Borini, De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, La Gumina.