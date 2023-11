Two and a half days of rest, next training on Monday afternoon

After the home match v Spezia, Andrea Pirlo granted two and a half days of rest to the blucerchiati, scheduling a Monday afternoon training at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco to start gearing up for the away match against Brescia. Fabio Borini’s conditions, who left the pitch during the second half due to a problem on his right thigh, will be assessed.