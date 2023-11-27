Athletic session at the “Mugnaini”, medical tests for Borini

Sampdoria has returned to work at “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco with an afternoon athletic session on the main field. Regenerative sessions for Filip Stankovic, Valerio Verre, and Ronaldo Vieira. Recovery activities on field for Lorenzo Malagrida, Estanislau Pedrola, and Nicola Murru: the latter will rejoin group training tomorrow morning, Tuesday. Individual training between therapies and gym sessions for Antonio Barreca, Leonardo Benedetti, and Nicola Ravaglia.

Medical examination. Fabio Borini underwent instrumental tests at Albaro Laboratory. The tests, conducted by Professor Enzo Silvestri, revealed a severe injury to the long adductor tendon of the left thigh, for which the surgical option is being considered.