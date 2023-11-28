Drills and training matches, Murru back with the group

In today’s morning training session, Andrea Pirlo welcomed back to the team Nicola Murru ahead of the next away match against Brescia. On the main field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, the training was about activation sessions, drills, and small-sided games of various lengths, in which Captain Murru took full part. Leonardo Benedetti, Lorenzo Malagrida, and Esanislau Pedrola trained individually based on their recovery programs. Gym session and therapies for Antonio Barreca and Nicola Ravaglia. Another late-morning session is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday.