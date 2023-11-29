Strenght and training matches in Bogliasco, successful surgery for Borini

Sampdoria continues its training at “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco ahead of the next away match in Brescia scheduled for Sunday (16:15 CET). After a video-analysis session, Andrea Pirlo and his staff focused on strength in the gym and exercises on the main field in terms of training matches. Individual training on field for Leonardo Benedetti, Lorenzo Malagrida, and Estanislau Pedrola. Gym session for Antonio Barreca and Nicola Ravaglia. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning training is scheduled.

Surgery. The surgery that Fabio Borini underwent at the Pihlajalinna Hospital in Turku, Finland, as a result of the left thigh long adductor tendon injury sustained against Spezia, was perfectly successful. The forward will return to Italy tomorrow and will begin his rehabilitation program.