Tactical drills for Samp, morning session on Friday

Three days left until the away match v Brescia scheduled on Sunday (16.15 CET) and Sampdoria continues its preparation.  Andrea Pirlo and his staff focused on tactical exercises on the main field of the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Individual sessions on-field for Leonardo Benedetti, Lorenzo Malagrida, and Estanislau Pedrola; gym and on-field session for Nicola Ravaglia; only gym session for Antonio Barreca. Tomorrow, Friday, another morning training is scheduled.

