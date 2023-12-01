Video and keep-aways in Bogliasco’s wind, Saturday the final training

The away match v Brescia is approaching, and Sampdoria tried to challenge the wind and rain to finalize the last details for the clash at the “Rigamonti” (Sunday, 16.15 CET). After a video-analysis session, Andrea Pirlo and his staff subjected the blucerchiati to a rather short training session: physical activation and keep-aways on the main field of the “Mugnaini”; then, the whole team hit the gym.

Final training. Individual work on field for Leonardo Benedetti, Lorenzo Malagrida, and Estanislau Pedrola; gym session and on-field training for Nicola Ravaglia; only gym session for Antonio Barreca. Tomorrow, Saturday, the coach’s conference is scheduled before the final training and the departure by bus towards Lombardy.