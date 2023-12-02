24-man squad for Brescia v Sampdoria

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 24 blucerchiati called up for the match against Brescia, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the “Rigamonti” (16.15 CET) and valid as 15th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. First call for Andrea Dacourt (shirt n.42). Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders: Conti, Costantino, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Dacourt, Girelli, Kasami, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.



Forwards: De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, La Gumina.