Straight back to training: Samp v Lecco on Saturday

After the match at the “Rigamonti” against Brescia, tomorrow morning, Monday, Sampdoria will be back on track at “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco to start gearing up for the clash against Lecco, scheduled for Saturday at the “Ferraris” (14.00 CET) and valid as the 16th Serie BKT 2023/24 round.