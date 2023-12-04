Sampdoria back on the field, Pedrola back with the group

Sampdoria got back to the training field at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Andrea Pirlo and his staff divided the team into two groups: recovery sessions in the gym for players heavily involved in the last match against Brescia, while the rest of the available players underwent full training with muscular activation, technical exercises, small-sided games, and sprints. Estanislau Pedrola got back with the group.

Agenda. Leonardo Benedetti and Lorenzo Malagrida have done the first part of the training with the rest of the group and then continued their recovery programs. Gym session for Antonio Barreca; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a new morning session is scheduled in which the preparation for the match against Lecco at the “Ferraris” (Sunday, 14.00 CET) will begin.