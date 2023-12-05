Two speeds training, another morning session on Wednesday

Sampdoria’s preparation continues with a morning training session ahead of the next home match against Lecco scheduled for Saturday (14.00 CET) at the “Ferraris” stadium. After a full warm-up, Andrea Pirlo and his staff organized on the main field of the “Mugnaini” a training session at two speeds: aerobic exercises for those who were more involved in the Brescia match; a training matches – also with some Primavera players – for the rest of the available players. Individual training session on field for Leonardo Benedetti and Lorenzo Malagrida; gym session for Antonio Barreca; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new morning session is scheduled in Bogliasco.