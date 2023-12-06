U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Keep-aways and tactics at “Mugnaini”, exams for Vieira

Sampdoria continues its preparation in Bogliasco for the next home clash against Lecco (Saturday, 14.00 CET). This morning, Andrea Pirlo and his staff scheduled a session focusing on activation, keep-aways, and a tactical training match. Individual training on field for Antonio Barreca, Leonardo Benedetti, and Lorenzo Malagrida; gym session for Pajtim Kasami and Estanislau Pedrola (who is still recovering from his injury).

Exams. Ronaldo Vieira has undergone instrumental exams which revealed a second-degree injury to the long adductor of the right thigh. His condition will be reassessed in twenty days, in the meantime, he is undergoing treatments at the “Mugnaini”.

