Drills ahead of Lecco, on Friday the final training

Two days left before Sampdoria-Lecco scheduled for Saturday (14.00 CET) at the “Ferraris” and the blucerchiati continue their preparation at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Video analysis, warm-ups, training matches, and tactical drills built up the morning agenda set by Andrea Pirlo and his staff, who welcomed back Pajtim Kasami and Lorenzo Malagrida to the group.

Eve. Individual session on field for Antonio Barreca and Leonardo Benedetti; recovery gym session for Estanislau Pedrola. Therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Friday, the coach’s conference is scheduled before the final training set up for the afternoon.

