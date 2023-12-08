U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

23-man squad for Sampdoria v Lecco

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Lecco, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at the “Ferraris” (14.00 CET) and valid as 16th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. First call for Samuel Ntanda (shirt n.43). Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic.

Defenders: Buyla, A. Conti, Costantino, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, F.Conti, Girelli, Kasami, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, Ntanda.

