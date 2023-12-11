Two speeds training, Benedetti back with the group

Sampdoria got back to training in Bogliasco to start gearing up for the away match in Reggio Emilia, where they will face Reggiana at the “Mapei Stadium” on Saturday (14.00 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led an afternoon session based on two speeds on the main field of the “Mugnaini”: a light workout for the heavily involved with Lecco, full training including muscle activation, technical exercises, small-side games, and stretching for the rest of the group.

Agenda. Leonardo Benedetti and Antonio La Gumina got back to training with the group. Gym session for Antonio Barreca and therapies for Ronaldo Vieira; Estanislau Pedrola is in Spain for a scheduled health consultation. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a morning session is scheduled.