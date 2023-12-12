Strength and training matches, Wednesday morning training

Strength work in the gym and transformation on the main field through training matches on a small-sized pitch. This was coach Andrea Pirlo’s program for today’s training at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, in preparation for Saturday’s away clash against Reggiana (14.00 CET). Recovery session for Antonio Barreca; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new morning session is scheduled.