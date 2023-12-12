U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Strength and training matches, Wednesday morning training

Strength work in the gym and transformation on the main field through training matches on a small-sized pitch. This was coach Andrea Pirlo’s program for today’s training at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, in preparation for Saturday’s away clash against Reggiana (14.00 CET). Recovery session for Antonio Barreca; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, a new morning session is scheduled.

Two speeds training, Benedetti back with the group

11 December 2023 Team
A day and a half off, Monday afternoon the next training

9 December 2023 Team
Double for Esposito: Samp wins against Lecco at “Ferraris”

9 December 2023 Team