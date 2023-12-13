Video analysis and tactical exercises ahead of Reggio Emilia

Sampdoria’s training continues under the gray sky in Bogliasco in preparation for the away match in Reggio Emilia scheduled for Saturday (14.00 CET). The morning session for Andrea Pirlo’s blucerchiati started at the “Mugnaini” with video analysis, followed by ball exercises on the field. It ended with tactical drills focusing on the match against Reggiana. Gerard Yepes did not train due to flu. Antonio Barreca continued his recovery program; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Fabio Borini started his rehabilitation program in Liverpool. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning session is scheduled.