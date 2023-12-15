24-man squad for Reggiana v Sampdoria

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 24 blucerchiati called up for the match against Reggiana, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at “Mapei Stadium” (14.00 CET) and valid as 17th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers:Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.



Defenders:Buyla, Conti, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzalez, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders:Askildsen, Benedetti, Girelli, Kasami, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.



Forwards:De Luca, Esposito, La Gumina, Ntanda.