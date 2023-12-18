Samp back in action: technical drills and training matches

After the success in Reggio Emilia and a day and a half off, the team got back to training at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, preparing for the upcoming home match against Feralpisalò (Saturday, 16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a session focusing on athletic activation, technical exercises, training matches, and final stretches. Regenerative sessions for Pajtim Kasami and Filip Stankovic. Different programs for Antonio Barreca, Marco Delle Monache, and Estanislau Pedrola (currently in Spain). Therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Tuesday, the team will train in the morning.