Mini-tournament at the “Mugnaini”, morning session on Wednesday

Sampdoria continues the preparation for the upcoming match against Feralpisalò, scheduled for Saturday at the “Ferraris” (16.15 CET). On the main field of the “Mugnaini”, Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a morning session focusing on gym activation followed by aerobic exercises on field, and a four-team tournament on a reduced field. Scheduled gym session for Filip Stankovic; different training programs for Antonio Barreca, Marco Delle Monache, and Estanislau Pedrola (currently in Spain). Therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Wednesday, the team will meet again in Bogliasco in the morning.

