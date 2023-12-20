Tactical drills at “Mugnaini”, Thursday another morning session

Sampdoria continues its preparation in Bogliasco for the next home clash against Feralpisalò scheduled for Saturday at the “Ferraris” (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a morning session on the main field of the “Mugnaini” based on athletic activation, tactical exercises, and training matches. Marco Delle Monache and Filip Stancovic trained with the group. Different training programs for Antonio Barreca and Estanislau Pedrola (currently in Spain). Therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning training session is scheduled on the agenda.