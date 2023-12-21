U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Video analysis, tactical and offensive drills ahead of Feralpisalò

News

Video analysis, tactical and offensive drills ahead of Feralpisalò

Sampdoria’s preparation continues at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home match against Feralpisalò (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a training based on video analysis, tactical exercises, and offensive solutions. Different training programs for Antonio Barreca and Estanislau Pedrola (currently in Spain). Therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Friday, the coach’s conference is scheduled before the final training set up for the afternoon.

Other news

Tactical drills in Bogliasco, Thursday a new morning session

Tactical drills in Bogliasco, Thursday a new morning session

20 December 2023 Team
Mini-tournament at the “Mugnaini”, morning session on Wednesday

Mini-tournament at the “Mugnaini”, morning session on Wednesday

19 December 2023 Team
Samp back in action: technical drills and training matches

Samp back in action: technical drills and training matches

18 December 2023 Team