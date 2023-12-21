Video analysis, tactical and offensive drills ahead of Feralpisalò

Sampdoria’s preparation continues at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco ahead of Saturday afternoon’s home match against Feralpisalò (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff led a training based on video analysis, tactical exercises, and offensive solutions. Different training programs for Antonio Barreca and Estanislau Pedrola (currently in Spain). Therapies for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Friday, the coach’s conference is scheduled before the final training set up for the afternoon.