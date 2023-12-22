U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

23-man squad for Sampdoria v Feralpisalò

News

At the end of the afternoon training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Feralpisalò, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at the “Ferraris” (16.15 CET) and valid as 18th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic.

Defenders: Buyla, Conti, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Girelli, Kasami, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, Ntanda.

