Straight back to work for the blucerchiati ahead of Samp-Bari

There is no time to rest for Sampdoria. After filing away the challenge with Feralpisalò, Andrea Pirlo and staff have called the team back for an immediate training resumption at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Tomorrow morning, Sunday, they will start preparing for the challenge with Bari, scheduled at the “Ferraris” on Tuesday, Dec. 26 (20.30 CET).