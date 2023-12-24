Christmas Eve training for Samp, tomorrow a new morning session

Working Christmas Eve for Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria. In Bogliasco, the Blucerchiati who were most heavily involved with Feralpisalò underwent regenerative sessions between physiotherapy and the gym; the rest of the team underwent stretching, offensive drills, and a training match. Individual recovery paths for Antonio Barreca, Estanislau Pedrola (in Spain) and Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Monday, Christmas Day, the team will hold a morning training session ahead of the Boxing Day home match with Bari (20.30 CET).