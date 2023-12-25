23-man squad for Sampdoria-Bari

U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

At the end of the morning training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 23 blucerchiati called up for the match against Bari, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, at the “Ferraris” (20.30 CET) and valid as 19th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic.

Defenders: Buyla, A. Conti, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Girelli, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, La Gumina, Ntanda.

