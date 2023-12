Days off for the blucerchiati, resuming on Thursday, January 4th

After the home match against Bari, Andrea Pirlo has granted some days off to his players. The next training is scheduled for Thursday, January 4th, in the morning at the “Mugnaini”, when the blucerchiati will start preparing for the away match against Venezia, set for Sunday, January 14th, 2024 at 16:15 CET.