First training session of 2024, double session of Friday

Sampdoria is back in action. The first training session of the year at the “Mugnaini” for the blucerchiati, under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo and his staff, featured a morning session with athletic activation on the field, technical exercises, drills focused on ball possession, and stretches. Antonio Barreca had individual training in the gym and on the field, while Ronaldo Viera trained only in the gym. Tomorrow, Friday, a double session is scheduled.