First training session of 2024, double session of Friday

Sampdoria is back in action. The first training session of the year at the “Mugnaini” for the blucerchiati, under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo and his staff, featured a morning session with athletic activation on the field, technical exercises, drills focused on ball possession, and stretches. Antonio Barreca had individual training in the gym and on the field, while Ronaldo Viera trained only in the gym. Tomorrow, Friday, a double session is scheduled.

Days off for the blucerchiati, resuming on Thursday, January 4th

27 December 2023 Team
Esposito equalize, it’s 1-1 at the “Ferraris” against Bari

26 December 2023 Team
23-man squad for Sampdoria-Bari

25 December 2023 Team