Bogliasco here: tests, technique and training matches under the rain

Morning training focusing on metabolic and strength assessments, while aerobic work along with technical exercises and training matches took place in the afternoon. This was Andrea Pirlo’s and his staff’s program in the first double training of 2024 at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, under the rain. Antonio Barreca worked with the rest of the group (excluding only duels). Gym training for Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Saturday, a single morning training session is scheduled.

