Epiphany training for blucerchiati, Barreca back with the team

Epiphany of work for Sampdoria dealing with a morning training at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Strength in the gym, activations, drills, tactical exercises, and a final training match on a small pitch: this was the program outlined by Andrea Pirlo and his staff who welcomed back Antonio Barreca to the group. Ronaldo Vieira continues his recovery program in the gym. Tomorrow, Sunday, a new morning session is scheduled.