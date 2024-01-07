Strength and training matches, from Tuesday full focus on Venezia

The last training session of the week for Sampdoria took place this morning at “Mugnaini” under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo and his staff. Strength training in the gym and on-field transformation through athletic exercises and small-sided games. At today’s training, Andrea Conti (gym recovery), Marco Delle Monache (resting due to a mild flu-like condition) and Ronaldo Vieira (engaged in a personalized recovery program) did not take part. The team will regroup in Bogliasco for the resumption of training on Tuesday morning, marking the beginning of the preparation phase for the trip to Venezia.