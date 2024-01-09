Possession drills and training matches at the “Mugnaini”

Activations, possession drills, stretch, and a final training match on a reduced-size pitch. This is how Sampdoria’s week began leading to Sunday’s away match in Venice (16.15 CET). Marco Delle Monache took part in the morning session on the main field in Bogliasco; only Andrea Conti and Ronaldo Vieira were exempt (gym session for both of them). Tomorrow, Wednesday, the blucerchiati will be back on the field in the morning.