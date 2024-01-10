U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Strength work at the “Mugnaini”, a new morning session on Thursday

News

Strength work at the “Mugnaini”, a new morning session on Thursday

Sampdoria continues its preparation for the upcoming away clash in Venice with a morning training session in Bogliasco led by Andrea Pirlo and his staff. After an initial phase in the gym focusing on strength development, the blucerchiati moved to the main field of the “Mugnaini” for the transformation phase involving athletic activation and a training match on a small-size pitch.

Medical exams. Andrea Conti had a separate gym session (instrumental exams revealed a discomfort in the soleus muscle of the left leg; will be re-examined in two weeks), Sebastiano Esposito and Pajtim Kasami had a separate session in the gym too. Ronaldo Vieira continues his personal recovery path. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning session is scheduled.

Other news

Possession drills and training matches at the “Mugnaini”

Possession drills and training matches at the “Mugnaini”

9 January 2024 Team
Strength and training matches, from Tuesday full focus on Venezia

Strength and training matches, from Tuesday full focus on Venezia

7 January 2024 Team
Epiphany training for blucerchiati, Barreca back with the team

Epiphany training for blucerchiati, Barreca back with the team

6 January 2024 Team