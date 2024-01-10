Strength work at the “Mugnaini”, a new morning session on Thursday

Sampdoria continues its preparation for the upcoming away clash in Venice with a morning training session in Bogliasco led by Andrea Pirlo and his staff. After an initial phase in the gym focusing on strength development, the blucerchiati moved to the main field of the “Mugnaini” for the transformation phase involving athletic activation and a training match on a small-size pitch.

Medical exams. Andrea Conti had a separate gym session (instrumental exams revealed a discomfort in the soleus muscle of the left leg; will be re-examined in two weeks), Sebastiano Esposito and Pajtim Kasami had a separate session in the gym too. Ronaldo Vieira continues his personal recovery path. Tomorrow, Thursday, a new morning session is scheduled.