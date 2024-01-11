Tactical drills in Bogliasco, exams for Esposito and Kasami

Another morning session for Sampdoria on the road leading to Sunday’s match in Venice (16.15 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff have arranged a training session on the main field of “Mugnaini” based on activation, technical-tactical exercises in confined spaces, and a final training match. Differentiated training in the gym for Andrea Conti and Ronaldo Vieira. Tomorrow, Friday, another morning session is scheduled.

Esposito. The instrumental exams that Sebastiano Esposito has undergone have revealed a first-degree injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh. The forward has already started the rehabilitation process. Further examinations will be repeated in two weeks.

Kasami. The instrumental exams undergone by Pajtim Kasami have instead revealed a functional distress of the semitendinosus muscle of the left thigh. The midfielder’s situation will be monitored daily.

Borini. In the morning, Fabio Borini underwent a check-up at the “La Madonnina” clinic in Milan, where Professor Lasse Lempainen performed a tenorrhaphy of the left long adductor. The forward will continue the rehabilitation process in Liverpool for the next two weeks with the introduction of running. He will return to Bogliasco in the first days of February to resume functional work on the field.