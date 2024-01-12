U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Training focusing on Venice match, Saturday the final training

Video analysis, activation with and without the ball, drills, tactical exercises, and final goal-oriented conclusions focusing on the next match in Venice. This was today’s program at the “Mugnaini” before Sunday’s match at the “Penzo” (16.15 CET).

Agenda. Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtimi Kasami, and Ronaldo Vieira have undergone their respective rehabilitation sessions. The final training is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, followed by Andrea Pirlo’s press conference and the departure via charter flight for Tessera’s “Marco Polo” airport.

Other news

Tactical drills in Bogliasco, exams for Esposito and Kasami

11 January 2024 Team
Strength work at “Mugnaini”, morning session on Thursday

10 January 2024 Team
Possession drills and training matches at the “Mugnaini”

9 January 2024 Team