24-man squad for Venezia v Sampdoria

At the end of the morning training session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco, Andrea Pirlo announced the list of 24 blucerchiati called up for the match against Venezia, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the “Penzo” (16.15 CET) and valid as 20th Serie BKT 2023/24 match. First call for Simone Leonardi (shirt n. 44). Here’s the complete list.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Barreca, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Lotjonen, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, F. Conti, Girelli, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.

Forwards: De Luca, Delle Monache, La Gumina, Leonardi, Ntanda.

12 January 2024 Team
11 January 2024 Team
10 January 2024 Team