Straight back to work for the blucerchiati ahead of Parma

After the away match in Venice, Andrea Pirlo and his staff have scheduled an immediate recovery session at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Tomorrow, Monday, the team will be back on the field to start gearing up for the next home match against Parma, scheduled for Friday, January 19th (20.30 CET) at the “Ferraris”.