Venezia takes the win for 5-3 at the “Penzo”

News

Venezia          5
Sampdoria    3
Scorers: 16′ Pohjanpalo, 30′ Benedetti, 36′ Pohjanpalo, 58′ Pohjanpalo, 65′ De Luca, 71′ Depaoli, 74′ Busio, 77′ Ellertsson.
Venezia (4-4-2): Jaronen; Candela, Altare (81′ Dembele), Sverko, Zampano; Lella (46′ Ellertsson), Tessmann, Busio, Johnsen (86′ Olivieri); Pierini (81′ Svoboda), Pohjanpalo (81′ Gytkjaer).
Subs not used: Bertinato, Grandi, Modolo, Bjarkason, Tcherychev, Ullmann, Andersen.
Coach: Vanoli.
Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic, Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Murru, Giordano; Depaoli, Yepes (84′ Panada), Ricci; Benedetti, Verre (64′ Barreca); De Luca (84′ La Gumina).
Subs not used: Ravaglia, Askildsen, Lotjonen, Malagrida, Girelli, F. Conti, Ntanda, Leonardi, Delle Monache.
Coach: Pirlo.
Referee: Dionisi (L’Aquila).
Assistants: Cipriani (Empoli), Ceolin (Treviso).
Fourth official: Frascaro (Florence).
VAR: Serra (Turin).
Assistant VAR: Sozza (Seregno).
Booked: 44′ red card for Benedetti; 3′ Lella, 41′ Benedetti, 43′ Verre, 48′ La Gumina, 48′ Sverko, 66′ Johnsen.
Added time: 3’+ 6′ minutes
Attendances: game tickets 9.030 (€ 151.920,82)
Pitch: fair conditions.

Straight back to work for the blucerchiati ahead of Parma

14 January 2024 Team
24-man squad for Venezia v Sampdoria

13 January 2024 Team
Training focusing on Venice match, Saturday the final training

12 January 2024 Team