Venezia takes the win for 5-3 at the “Penzo”

Venezia 5

Sampdoria 3

Scorers: 16′ Pohjanpalo, 30′ Benedetti, 36′ Pohjanpalo, 58′ Pohjanpalo, 65′ De Luca, 71′ Depaoli, 74′ Busio, 77′ Ellertsson.

Venezia (4-4-2): Jaronen; Candela, Altare (81′ Dembele), Sverko, Zampano; Lella (46′ Ellertsson), Tessmann, Busio, Johnsen (86′ Olivieri); Pierini (81′ Svoboda), Pohjanpalo (81′ Gytkjaer).

Subs not used: Bertinato, Grandi, Modolo, Bjarkason, Tcherychev, Ullmann, Andersen.

Coach: Vanoli.

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic, Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Murru, Giordano; Depaoli, Yepes (84′ Panada), Ricci; Benedetti, Verre (64′ Barreca); De Luca (84′ La Gumina).

Subs not used: Ravaglia, Askildsen, Lotjonen, Malagrida, Girelli, F. Conti, Ntanda, Leonardi, Delle Monache.

Coach: Pirlo.

Referee: Dionisi (L’Aquila).

Assistants: Cipriani (Empoli), Ceolin (Treviso).

Fourth official: Frascaro (Florence).

VAR: Serra (Turin).

Assistant VAR: Sozza (Seregno).

Booked: 44′ red card for Benedetti; 3′ Lella, 41′ Benedetti, 43′ Verre, 48′ La Gumina, 48′ Sverko, 66′ Johnsen.

Added time: 3’+ 6′ minutes

Attendances: game tickets 9.030 (€ 151.920,82)

Pitch: fair conditions.

More Venezia v Sampdoria match stats here.