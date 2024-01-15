Two groups training at “Mugnaini”, afternoon session on Tuesday

Morning training for Sampdoria, immediately back to work after the defeat against Venezia. The blucerchiati who played at the “Penzo” had a recovery session involving therapies and gym. At the same time, the other available players underwent a full session on the main field at the “Mugnaini” in Bogliasco. Andrea Conti, Sebastiano Esposito, Pajtim Kasami, and Ronaldo Vieira continued their respective rehabilitation paths. Tomorrow, Tuesday, an afternoon training is scheduled, in preparation for Friday night’s home match against Parma (20.30 CET).